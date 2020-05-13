About this show

Join us before the show in our Music Venue and experience our full menu from the comfort of your concert seats. We offer the unique opportunity to enjoy dinner throughout the performance and encourage you to arrive early and "Indulge Your Senses" with wine, music and great food!

A protege of the great Cape Verdean vocalist Cesaria Evora, Fantcha (born: Francelina Durao Almerida) is one of the most successful of Cape Verde 's young torch singers. Her album, Criolina, recorded in Portugal and released in 1998, was an international hit.

Fantcha, whose two brothers played guitar and cavaquinhos, displayed her musical skills at a very young age. Entering the Flores De Mindela Carnival company at the age of ten, she was taken under the wing of music director Ti Goy (Gregorio Gonclaves) and given music lessons. Introduced to Cesaria Evora at a celebration party for the Dover football team, in early 1969, she became a frequent visitor to the Evora home. Eagerly listening to Evora's singing, Fantcha absorbed the veteran singer's mastery of phrasing and emotional expression.