About this show

On the eve of city-wide ICE raids, a group of immigrants gather in an undisclosed community center in NYC for a fandango. As fear encroaches — fear for family left behind in their home countries, fear for loved ones in the middle of their dangerous journey to New York, fear of leaving the sanctuary of the community center simply to get a bag of ice — a sense of camaraderie builds between the participants. Strangers become friends, friends become family, and the fandango plays on.

Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) is a beautifully rendered expression of hope and celebration of community shared through music, dance, and storytelling.

Free tickets are offered to audience members who bring their jaranas and participate in the fandango during this theatrical celebration!