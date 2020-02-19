About this show

Written by Andrea Thome, directed by Jose Zayas, with music by Sinuhé Padilla and inspired by interviews with undocumented immigrants from Latin American. On the eve of city-wide ICE raids, a group of immigrants gather in an undisclosed community center in NYC for a fandango. As fear encroaches — fear for family left behind in their home countries, fear for loved ones in the middle of their dangerous journey to New York, fear of leaving the sanctuary of the community center simply just get a bag of ice — a sense of camaraderie builds between the participants. Strangers become friends, friends become family, and the fandango plays on.