Fair Play 2020 is back! After last year's sold out show Fair Play – A Concert For Justice returns for a second installment. This year's stellar line-up includes: Blake Morgan, Chris Barron (Spin Doctors), David Poe, Vivian Sessoms, Luba Dvorak, Deni Bonet, Violet and the Annie Minogue Band.

Proceeds from the night's event will benefit The Bronx Immigration Partnership, a network of Bronx community-based organizations dedicated to providing services to vulnerable immigrant communities. Please join us for this special evening to help separated families, detained families, unaccompanied minors, and others who are seeking asylum in the United States.