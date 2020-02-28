About this show

The Harlem School of the Arts' (HSA) Spring mainstage production presents two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine under the direction of Chesray Dolpha, head of the organization's theater department. (The show is recommended for ages 16 and up due to mature content.)

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine, follows the unraveling of a successful African American publicist, Undine Barnes Calles, who has spent a great deal of her professional life erasing her past as she makes her way up the social ladder. But life steps in and blindsides her. When her husband takes off with the small fortune she has worked so hard to build, sending her tumbling down the social ladder, Undine must return broke and pregnant to the family she had not merely shunned — but expunged from her life.