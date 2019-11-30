About this show

Three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop culture, and every carol ever sung.

Another Christmas Carol? Humbug! Why tell one classic Christmas story when you can tell them all? Lampooning Dickens to Dr. Seuss and fruitcake to Frosty, this one-size-fits-all ugly Christmas sweater of a tale takes you on a nonstop madcap tour of all your holiday favorites.

"The play accomplishes the small miracle of making all Christmas myths seem both utterly ridiculous and absolutely essential. Yes, Virginia, you can have your fruitcake and eat it, too." — Steve Schneider, Orlando Weekly

"A hilarious send-up of, well, every Christmas story ever told ... This is a highly recommended alternative to cut-and-dry Christmas offerings."- NUVO Indianapolis Arts and Entertainment