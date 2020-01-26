About this show

Encompass New Opera Theatre, the Board of Trustees and the Encompass Honorary Gala Chair, Sheldon Harnick, will pay tribute to Academy Award- and Tony Award-winning luminaries, Estelle Parsons and Maury Yeston, with a star-studded musical salute. The elegant evening — hosted by Midge Woolsey of Thirteen/WNET and WQXR Radio — will feature recollections and tributes by well-known Musical Theatre and Opera personalities and friends.

The event will feature performances and recollections from Laurie Metcalf, Jill Abramowitz, Patrick Cook, Jovan E'Sean, Lianne Gennaco, Alex Getlin, Oswaldo Iraheta, Brian D'Arcy James, Douglas Katsaros, Melanie Long, Johnny Rodgers, K.T. Sullivan, and Karen Ziemba.

Sheldon Harnick will present Maury Yeston with the Sheldon Harnick Award for Creative Excellence and Estelle Parsons with Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in the American and Musical Theatre.