Eric Johnson has been traveling on a prolific odyssey over the course of more than four decades. Along the way, his creations have encompassed repertoire that cross pollinate genres which include rock, blues, jazz, fusion, soul, folk, new-age, classical and even country. In 2020, Eric will tour in support of the new album across The U.S., with planned appearances in 45 cities. The tour titled Classics: Present and Past will feature EJ Vol. II alongside repertoire from his prolific career.