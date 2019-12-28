About this show

The winner of the 2014 Poetry Author of the year via National Poetry Awards. The 2017 Erotic Poet of the year male via GANSPA awards; and the 2019 Strawberri Taylor/ Erotic Poet of the year via NSWA, Eric Crow Draven presents his original one man show NAKED. A evening of erotic, intimate and provocative poetry.

This evening will feature the 10 Shot Sensual Open Mic (artists can sign up upon their arrival to this event) hosted by the one and only poet, actress, and award winning playwright Helena D Lewis.