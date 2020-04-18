About this show

American Songwriter describes Eilen Jewell as, "one of America's most intriguing, creative and idiosyncratic voices." The Boise, Idaho songwriter is one of a kind. That singular voice springs forth from a woman of more than one mind, and she taps into many of them on Gypsy. By turns personal and political, pissed off and blissed out, Jewell's first album of original material since 2015 expands brief moments of joy into lifetimes, and distills epic sentiments and persistent doubts into succinct songs. Yet rather than pulling artist and listener this way and that, the tensions within and between these twelve tracks propel her eighth studio album forward as a remarkably cohesive full-length.