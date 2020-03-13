About this show

It's the birthday edition! Bring your Pisces friends and eat all the cake.

Katy Berry (Baby Wants Candy, Nickelodeon, North Coast) hosts a hilariously eccentric evening of improvised songs in her monthly live cabaret, Electric Bitch. Watch as the veteran musical improviser inhabits the goofy, 1920s Weimar-inspired character of the Electric Bitch to craft songs off-the-cuff based on chats with her audience. Accompanied by a live band (also improvising every note), the Electric Bitch isn't just a skilled singer who can belt her face off and freestyle rap with shocking ease. Katy Berry is a seasoned improviser who keeps the laughs rolling with whip-fast quips. With a monthly run through 2020 at a former East Village speakeasy, every show also features a new burlesque act, as well as special guests from the NYC comedy scene who "interrupt" with their own improvised characters. Perfectly weird and weirdly perfect, Electric Bitch is a downtown cabaret experience you will never forget.