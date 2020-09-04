About this show

Starring Tony winner Harriet Harris.

Eleanor brings to life Eleanor Roosevelt, the most influential first lady the world has ever seen. From her "ugly duckling" upbringing to her unorthodox marriage to Franklin, Eleanor puts her controversial life, loves and passions on the stage.

Previously announced for September 4 and 5 at the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage, Eleanor will now be streamed. The reading will be filmed at the Mainstage without an audience, and will be available to stream on September 4 and 5 at the original performance times at 7:30pm ET. All present ticket holders will be sent a link to the show; additional tickets can be purchased at $15.