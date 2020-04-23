About this show

El Pueblo de los Olvidados (The Village of the Forgotten) Part 1, is the dystopian prequel to El Pueblo de los Olvidados (The Village of the Forgotten) Part 2, which premiered at the Chocolate Factory Theater in October 2019. Prompted by research on Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, this performance by dancemaker Antonio Ramos follows its protagonist, Tony Tacon, who returns to his native planet to discover the country's devastation under the colonization by an alien species known as FIMA.