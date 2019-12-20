About this show

It's the most wonderful time of the year …and, for over twenty years, Eileen and the band have been celebrating the glorious story of Christmas thoughtfully, uniquely and with pure unbridled joy!! Eileen's Irish and American roots shine through the evening's music, beautifully mixing traditional, story-filled folk, age-old Wren Day songs, a jig-ified Bach, fiddle looping, and of course foot stomping and hollering roots music. Eileen and the ensemble's twenty instruments and voices weave throughout the evening coupled with Ivers' signature warmth, inviting listeners in for a tuneful, soulful celebration capturing the true spirit of the season rejoicing in the traditional story of Christmas.