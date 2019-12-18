About this show

It's Christmas Eve and news of Santa Claus' sudden death has thrown the North Pole into chaos. Elves and Reindeer riot in the streets, the Gingerbread House of Commons has crumbled and Mrs. Claus boarded a southbound Polar Express leaving the denizens of The North Pole shell shocked. Amidst the turmoil the only institution with the fortitude to hold a makeshift memorial for their beloved Santa is the North Pole Botany Society. And the only building with electricity and a fully stocked bar is Ars Nova. Join the members of the North Pole Botany Society as they come together to sing, dance, eulogize and perhaps find the true meaning of Christmas.