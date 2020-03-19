About this show

"Singers are storytellers," says soprano/librettist Roberta Gumbel ("silver voiced…" – The New York Times), "but rarely do we get the opportunity to help create the stories we are telling." Collaborating with Susan Kander ("A composer of vivid imagination and skill." – Fanfare) and the cutting-edge cello/percussion duo New Morse Code ("Clarity of artistic vision and near-perfect synchronicity.." – ifyoucaretolisten.com), this brief, powerful music-drama documents the all-too-familiar story of an African-American parent whose "beautiful brown boy" approaches driving age as, what should be a celebration of independence and maturity is fraught with the anxiety of driving while black.