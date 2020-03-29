About this show

Queen of reincarnations, magnificent Nonna Grishaeva and popular singer, actor and showman Vladimir Minkin (familiar to you as the performer of the role of Mishka Yaponchik) in an amazing musical performance of a global scale!

Sparkling humor and beautiful songs, great dance shows and virtuoso musicians. For you, a concert show program in the best traditions of New York Broadway and the London East End. The director of the show, a famous Russian director, writer, screenwriter and actor Igor Afanasyev. Having worked for 10 years in the United States of America, today he puts on his plays in theaters of Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia, Israel and the USA.

Choreography of the talented choreographer and dancer Dmitry Brekhov. Music producer of the program, virtuoso guitarist Jack Pisak (arranger of the group BI2). On stage, the world famous "Jazz band named after Leonid Utesov."