About this show

Set on a New York Subway train, Dutchman opens as a young black man, Clay, is interrupted from his thoughts by Lula, a flirtatious and slightly older white woman he smiled at through the windows when the train stopped. Their conversation, which starts as playful, slowly becomes more personal, more cruel, and reveals, from both perspectives, the many political, psychological, and physical conflicts that face black men in America.

DUTCHMAN features Timothy Ware, Erin Cronican, and Eugene Barry-Hill.