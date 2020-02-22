About this show

Up to seven guests will join Dungeon Master Tal Aviezer for an original site-specific adventure in a historic mansion; the experience will include gourmet tavern fare, drinks, live music, live actor NPCs, custom-crafted props, take-home gifts, and much more.

The original Dungeons & Dragons adventure will be filled with mystery, discovery, choices that matter, engaging role-playing, and exciting combat. The adventure is inspired in part by the poem The Haunted Palace by Edgar Allen Poe, and by the novels Great Expectations by Charles Dickens and The Shining by Stephen King, and by the Evil Dead movies.

Through a mixture of live role-playing and dice-driven tabletop gameplay guided by the Dungeon Master, guests will explore the mansion to unravel a mystery, defeat monsters and other foes, and discover magical treasure.

Your five-hour experience will include: -Gourmet tavern fare, beer, and wine by Bella Cucina Maria -Live music performed by Janette Beham & Michele Fiorindo -Interactive Dungeons & Dragons adventure with DM Tal Aviezer which will move through Bartow-Pell Mansion -Live actors portraying important Non-Player Characters -Custom-made handouts, props, and playing aids -Take-home gifts to commemorate your adventure For players age 21 & up.