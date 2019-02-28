About this show

Powerful. Precise. Persistent. Political. The drum is talking. The music is calling. When Africans lost the right to use their drums, the beats found their way into the body of the people — the Drumfolk. New percussive art forms took root and made way for tap, beatboxing, and the African-American tradition of stepping. From hambone to hip-hop, an extraordinary ensemble of dancers, drummers and musicians takes us from West Africa to Washington, DC, to reveal the hidden histories and resounding rhythms that transformed America.