Powerful. Precise. Persistent. Political. The drum is talking. The music is calling. When Africans lost the right to use their drums, the beats found their way into the body of the people — the Drumfolk. New percussive art forms took root and made way for tap, beatboxing, and the African-American tradition of stepping. From hambone to hip-hop, an extraordinary ensemble of dancers, drummers and musicians takes us from West Africa to Washington, DC, to reveal the hidden histories and resounding rhythms that transformed America.