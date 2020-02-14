About this show

In 1968 while at the height of her career as a world-renowned entertainer, Eartha Kitt was also working as one of the main lobbyists for a group of young activists called the Rebels With a Cause. During this time, Miss Kitt was then invited to the White House by Lady Bird Johnson to partake in a women's luncheon to discuss the issue of the rising crime rates in America. At the luncheon, however, when Eartha stood up and expressed her views, stating that the increase in crime was mostly due to America's involvement in the Vietnam War, Lady Bird Johnson was personally insulted by the comment and shortly after, by order of President Lyndon Johnson, Eartha Kitt was blacklisted from work in the United States for the following 10 years! Down to Eartha is a one-woman show written and performed by Dierdra McDowell, and directed by Marishka S. Phillips. In one act filled with drama and music, this play explores Eartha Kitt's personal re-encounter of that fateful day in detail.