Founded in 1972, the Billie Holiday Theater is one of the cultural institutions run by the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation and its RestorationArt initiative. This Brooklyn-based theater produces new contemporary African-American plays and musicals at affordable prices, and served as an early theatrical home to artists such as Samuel L. Jackson, Debbie Allen, Samm-Art Williams, and Smokey Robinson. Its programs include the Black Arts Institute, an acting program offered in partnership with Stella Adler Studio, and a Youth Arts Academy, which offers lessons in drama, ballet, West African dance, and African djembe drumming.