TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. Their mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions, educational and positive youth development programs. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for the Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers.