About this show

For over 50 years, Classic Stage Company has been the place to experience the classics up close. Our work requires much more support than can be raised from ticket sales alone, and each season is made possible in part by the generous support from individuals, foundations, corporations, and government agencies.

Please consider making a tax-deductible contribution today. Your gift enables our mission, from creating thought-provoking theater to introducing the power of the classics to thousands of students in New York City every year.

To find out how you can support CSC's mission with a donation, click on Buy Tickets above.