About this show

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION.

Baruch Performing Arts Center convenes a conversation of diverse artistic voices across performing arts disciplines. We emphasize work created in residence, experienced in intimately scaled venues, and programs at the intersection of art and social justice. We do this by presenting theater, music, dance, film, and discussion, which inform through relevant content and engage through singular experiences, enriching the appreciation of Baruch students, faculty, and alumni for culture in its broadest sense, while serving as an affordable resource for all New Yorkers.