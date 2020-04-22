About this show

You know that old song that O. V. Wright did so well in 1971 that no one can ever do that song again — "Nickel and a Nail"? O. V. Wright has held tight to that song, and rightfully so. But not no mo. Not to take anything from O.V.— but after nearly half a century, now you gotta step aside. Don Bryant is here.

Though it ain't like he just showed up. The roots of this record are in the Memphis church, where Don Bryant began singing when he was 5. He joined his father's family vocal group, then formed a gospel quartet for a high school radio gig. Broadcasting broadened the audience and they went secular, singing pop at WLOK on Dick "Cane" Cole's popular show. After parting with the DJ, they took a very real step toward careers when, as the Four Kings, they began fronting Willie Mitchell's band.