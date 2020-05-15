About this show

In 1994, 16-year-old David journeys to Uganda as a church missionary. He follows the girl of his dreams into the woods as the Rwandan genocide erupts. Twenty years later and half a world away, David still can't escape what happened, and publishes a book about his extraordinary trip. When a note arrives from the Rwandan boy he once tried to save, David finds himself back in the Uganda woods on a journey towards redemption and forgiveness.

An acclaimed, award-winning, and gripping tale by Sean Christopher Lewis, of whom the Times Square Chronicle said, "Lewis's words cut to the bone and he shows us how to forgive and let go of the pain that binds. He captures our emotions."