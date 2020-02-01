About this show

If you love the 1970s, then you'll love this riotous trip back to the decade that brought us flared trousers, platform shoes and glitter. In Disco Inferno, the story of Faust is brought to life in an explosion of hit songs, high-energy dance routines and glitter ball-spinning action. Disco Inferno is chock-full of the songs that defined a generation. Jack is an aspiring musician who wants nothing more than to be famous, so signing away this thing called a soul is a small price to pay. But Jack soon finds out that all that glitters isn't gold on the other side, especially if you're all out of love.