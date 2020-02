About this show

You're a weary traveler in need of a cup of coffee, a hot meal, and a friendly smile. This place looks fine and there's nothing else around for miles...

Ask about the blue plate special, but beware: You've stumbled into IRTE's Diner on the Edge!

Join our diner denizens and the unlucky stiffs who serve them as they teeter on the edge of a catastrophe determined by you, the audience, in this improvised story of workaday life and adventures into oblivion.