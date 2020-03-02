About this show

Diana is the electrifying new musical about a woman who chose to be fearless, and as a result became timeless.

A princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media captivated by her beauty and vulnerability. The globe's most celebrated monarchy disrupted. This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known. Leading fiercely with her heart, Princess Diana stood up for her family, her country and herself. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals and she created a legacy that will endure forever.

Written by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan (Tony Award-winning Best Musical Memphis), directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) with choreography by Tony nominee Kelly Devine (Rock of Ages) and music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away), this sensational production brings the legend of Princess Di to thrilling new life onstage.