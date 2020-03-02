About this show

This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age: Diana, Princess of Wales. Thrust into a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known, Diana soon finds herself at odds with her husband, an unrelenting news media, and the monarchy itself. Leading fiercely with her heart, Princess Diana stands up for her family, her country, and herself, while managing to capture the hearts of the world. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals, and she created a legacy that will endure forever.