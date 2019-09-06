TheaterMania Logo
Derren Brown: Secret

Cort Theatre, Broadway
$49-$179

Derren Brown: Secret returns with a spellbinding experience that dares us — in the most jaw-dropping way — to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide our lives.

The production had its world premiere in 2017, where the acclaimed British performer and author played to sold-out houses at Atlantic Theater Company, and went on to win the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. In the UK, Derren Brown's critically acclaimed shows have played sold out runs in the West End and have been awarded two Olivier Awards.

  • Running Time:2hr 30min (1 intermission)
  • Dates:First Preview:
    Opening Night:
  • Location:
Regular Price:$99 - $169
Your Price:$69 - $149
VALID FOR PERFORMANCES 9/6/19 - 1/4/20

Front Orchestra/Front Mezzanine - $149 (reg. $169)
Orchestra/Mezzanine - $89 (reg. $129)
Rear Orchestra/Rear Mezzanine - $69 (reg. $99)
Front & Rear Balcony - $49-$69
Use code:DBS19TM
