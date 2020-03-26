About this show

Enticed by the seemingly never-ending supply of fleeting encounters available through hookup apps, middle-aged Dennis has no intention of settling down, that is, until his doctor delivers a life-threatening diagnosis. Confronted with mortality, Dennis is forced to reevaluate his identity while clinging to the independence and sexual stamina of his youth. Among those of his generation to survive the AIDS epidemic, Dennis must come to terms with aging, grief, and the intimacy of a much younger man that challenges his entire ideology.