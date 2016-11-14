About this show

Winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it. It first opened off-Broadway in a production that received an Obie and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Many cast members from that production have transferred with the show to Broadway. Obie Award winner Steven Levenson wrote the musical's book; the music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal) directs.

Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere. The New York Times calls it "a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical."