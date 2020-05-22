About this show

Dave Barnes is a respected Nashville artist and songwriter who received Grammy and CMA nominations for Blake Shelton's recording of his song "God Gave Me You," and has also penned songs for Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett & Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Marc Broussard, Billy Currington, Hunter Hayes, Matt Wertz, Ben Rector Lucie Silvas and many others. He has toured eXtensively over the past 15 years as an artist showcasing his catalog of ten full-length albums, including a new early 2018 release, Who Knew It Would Be So Hard To Be Myself, as well as opening for artists including Bonnie Raitt, Taylor Swift, John Mayer, Lady Antebellum, Hanson, One Republic and more. Barnes is also well-known for his brand of humor with many youtube video series as well as several sold-out stand-up comedy shows throughout the Southeast.