About this show

"It takes a lot of time to accept who you are," says Chris Daughtry. "You shave off the persona that you thought people expected, stop worrying about what anyone is going to think. You start to be comfortable with who you are onstage and off, and that all blends together. I think I finally know who I am as a person."

As the frontman for the band bearing his name, Daughtry has become one of the most visible and consistent rock & roll torchbearers of the 21st Century. Throughout his career he has released five albums and one Greatest Hits, all of which reached the Billboard Top Ten and have combined sales over 9 million copies in the U.S.

Daughtry's self-titled debut was the best-selling album of 2007, which contained four #1 hit singles including the Grammy-nominated smash "It's Not Over." Leave This Town also reached Number One in 2009, while 2011's Break the Spell was certified gold. His group's most recent record, 2013's Baptized, featured the platinum-selling "Waiting for Superman," which the singer points to as a turning point in his songwriting.