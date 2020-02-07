About this show

In Dana H., Dana was a chaplain of a psych ward where she met a charismatic patient, an ex-convict searching for redemption. A harrowing true story, Dana was held captive with her life in this man's hands — trapped in a series of Florida motels, disoriented and terrified — for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House, Part 2, Hillary and Clinton), "one of the freshest playwriting voices to emerge in the past five years" (New York Times), this innovative work shatters the boundaries of the art form and our understanding of good and evil, with the Los Angeles Times calling it "a profound contribution to the theater."