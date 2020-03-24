About this show

Dan Tedesco - American Darkness Tour

"Tedesco wields an immense and seasoned dedication to the songwriting craft. An unflinching narrator, he guides listeners through American melancholia with a steady authenticity." - Matt Leimkuehler, Music Reporter w/ Tennessean (Nashville, TN) Dan Tedesco is an alternative folk singer/songwriter based in Des Moines, IA. Musically, he describes himself as existing, "somewhere between Bob Dylan and Motorhead". Recorded during the latter-half of 2017 in Lexington, KY, "American Darkness", (5.10.19) is Tedesco's most recent full-length studio album. On 11.1.19 he dropped the surprise new single, "Adventureland', and will follow that up with a six song EP entitled, "Who Knows How Long This Will Last', due out Friday, January 10th. Conceptually, the EP is very much a companion piece to, "American Darkness". Tedesco plans to continue his American Darkness tour throughout the US into mid-2020.