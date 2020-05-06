About this show

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dan Bern is touring the US, Canada and Europe in 2020 in support of his new release, "Regent Street". After losing two fingertips from an accident with a snowblower in March 2018, Bern found himself unable to play guitar for nearly a year. Turning to the piano, he found fresh perspective which led to Regent Street, a collection of eleven songs that reach new artistic heights. The title track and lead single was previously recorded by Roger Daltrey, a fan of Bern's work, after Bern sent The Who singer a demo. "Regent Street" was recorded for this album in a style inspired by Daltrey's version, and Bern considers it a cover of his own song. Passionate, energetic and poignant, Regent Street is a stand-out album in Bern's impressive discography.