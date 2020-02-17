About this show

An evening of great songs and stories that did not make it to Come From Away's opening night on Broadway. Tony Award nominees and Olivier Award winners David Hein and Irene Sankoff host this one-night-only concert of the stories, characters, and songs that were cut during the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning musical's multicity road to Broadway. Featuring members of the all-star Broadway company, band, and creative team of Come From Away.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Tuesday's Children. Tuesday's Children provides a lifetime of healing for those whose lives have been forever changed by terrorism or traumatic loss.