About this show

The theme of Re-Fest 2020 is Regeneration, a forum for intergenerational collaboration that examines our roots and opens new modes of participation in search of new futures. CultureHub was founded by La MaMa and the Seoul Institute of the Arts to foster sustainable models for cross-cultural creativity and understanding.

Re-Fest brings artists, activists, and technologists together to explore our role in reshaping the future. CultureHub partners with organizations that focus on creative technology, social justice, and arts and culture to make new connections that expand our understanding of the world around us. Presented in an open and interactive format, Re-Fest is a space where new ideas intersect.