About this show

The Main Stage Show combines interactive improv sets with hilarious, topical sketches that are sure to leave audiences clamoring for more. Audience suggestions help inspire scenes onstage that are made up on the spot, guaranteeing that no two shows are ever the same. This 90-minute show is performed in two acts with a brief intermission. The Main Stage cast comes together on Friday and Saturday evenings to build a new experience every night. Shows are at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.