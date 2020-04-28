About this show

Crystal Bowersox, a northwest Ohio native currently calling Nashville home, has built her life around music. Crystal's love for music developed at an early age from a need to find peace in a chaotic world. Through art and creation, Crystal was able to direct her energy and emotion, finding a way to mend a mind in turmoil. For her, music was always the most effective form of catharsis, and she would play for anyone, anywhere. In her own words, "my guitar was an appendage. I couldn't live without it."