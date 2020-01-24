About this show

RidgeRock Tech seems like the perfect place to work: beer on tap, a flexible vacation policy, and at least 16 different employees named Matt. But when the new customer support rep Greb joins the office, they sense something dire is coming. Corinne and Kayuri are slacking off with rigor, Diane is slipping into panic, and Greb's mentor Julie is nowhere to be found. Something is lurking in the meditation room. [Cowboy Face] is a piece that revels in the absurdity of the tech world, and seeks to bring the delight, delirium, and horror of the internet to the stage.