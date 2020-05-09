About this show

Former child star, outspoken activist, and TV Land Award winner Alison Arngrim continues to tour the world with her critically acclaimed Confessions of a Prairie Bitch. Best known as acid-tongued, pre-Midol meanie Nellie Oleson from "Little House on the Prairie", Alison Arngrim presents an uproarious evening of storytelling, stand-up, and multi media about life as everyone's favorite toxic pre-teen brat, complete with petticoats and ringlets.

Never afraid to dish the dirt on TV land, she let all the secrets loose of "Little House on the Prairie", Hollywood and much. Recalling her life and career as bitchy Nellie Oleson, Arngrim startles audiences internationally with off-color jokes about child stars and TV icons of the 1970's and 80s including Marie Osmond, Melissa Gilbert, Michael Landon, Grizzly Adams, RuPaul, Phyllis Diller, Bette Midler and more.