About this show

Enjoy a night of comedy while supporting a local cause. GiGi's Playhouse is in the final stretch of opening their doors to the very first Long Island location. Help make this dream become a reality. VIP Pre-Party tickets are sold separately. Starring Chris Roach with Dennis Rooney & Joe Starr

Gigi's Playhouse mission and purpose is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all. The organization changes lives through consistent delivery of free educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the community, through a replicable playhouse model.