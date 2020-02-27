About this show

This solo show by Bay Area comic Donald E. Lacy Jr. is a bittersweet examination of how cultural assumptions drive American society. Paul Berss (NY Theatre Wire) characterized the production as "a seamless ride from hate and injustice to funny and heartwarming, all artfully blended and delivered by a master entertainer who is at once an actor, a comedian, a thinker and an activist." The show is continually reshaped to keep up with current events. Lacy uses humor as an icebreaker to bring all races to the racial colloquy.