About this show

Coffeehouse Chronicles is a free educational performance series exploring the history and development of off-off-Broadway from its inception within the Village "coffeehouse theaters" of the 1960s through today. Part artist portrait, part creative event, part history lesson, part community forum, this series seeks to provide a home — as did La MaMa's founder, Ellen Stewart — for personal and intimate engagement with art. The Coffeehouse Chronicles are curated and directed by Michal Gamily, with educational outreach led by Arthur Adair.