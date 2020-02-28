About this show

Classic Stones Live™ captures the raw energy of the most electrifying performances throughout The Rolling Stones career, and recreates The Stones in their legendary prime. This is what makes Classic Stones Live™ THE number one Stones tribute in the world. Playing all of the hits that make up the soundtrack of many people's lives, Classic Stones Live™ delivers a complete Rolling Stones experience every time.

From the signature saxophone solo in Brown Sugar to the unforgettable backing vocals in Gimme Shelter, every last detail has been accounted for by this eight piece band. Classic Stones Live™ performs all of the songs that are staples of any Rolling Stones show in original tunings.