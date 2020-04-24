About this show

All the ingredients that have made the story a perennial favorite are here: dirty, ragged, pitiful, but optimistic and loving Cinderella; her cruel stepmother and selfish stepsisters; the ball and the handsome prince looking for a bride; the fairy godmother; the glass slipper and the search for the foot that fits it; and the happily-ever-after ending. Sally Netzel's sense of humor and her ability to develop captivating characters and invent charming scenes make this dramatization outstanding. Cinderella is a real person, with the hopes and petulance and frustration and love that modern young people experience when their fantasies seem to be impossible dreams.